Actor Deni Masterson convicted of rape | Fun

The star of the famous “Happy Seventies” series, actor Deni Masterson, who played Hajda, was convicted of raping two women!

Actor Danny Masterson, who we saw in the role of Stephen Hyde in the hit series, was accused of raping three girls that happened two decades ago, and at the trial he was found guilty of two of the three cases mentioned. As stated, the jury made a decision in two cases of rape, while it did not in the third.

Day is was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs, his wife was crying, and the famous actor faces a 30-year prison sentence.

His first court appearance was six months ago when accusations of raping three women he met in the Church of Scientology, of which he is a member, came. He was also accused by three women of drugging them, putting narcotics in their drinks between 2001 and 2003, and that everything happened in his mansion in Los Angeles with the intention of raping them.

He would then invoke his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid repercussions. The attorney for the prosecution said that the actor drugged the victims in order to gain control and deny them the right and ability to refuse him – “You don’t want to have intimate relations? You have no choice. The defendant makes that choice for these victims. And he does it again and again “, the prosecutor told the local media.

Masterson has pleaded not guilty to raping three women in his home between 2001 and 2003, and his attorney told jurors it was important to consider inconsistencies in the women’s accounts.

