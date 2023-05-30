by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

In October 2022 he was arrested as part of an investigation by the Syracuse prosecutor’s office for attempted extortion, last March, following his resignation as mayor, he was released again. Gianni’s rebirth His career seemed over…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Administrative, Gianni triumphs and returns to being mayor of Priolo appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».