Home World Adriana Lima in a fiery edition on the red carpet | Magazine
World

Adriana Lima in a fiery edition on the red carpet | Magazine

by admin
Adriana Lima in a fiery edition on the red carpet | Magazine

Adriana Lima appeared in a fiery edition!

Source: Profimedia

Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima, the former wife of the famous basketball player Marko Jarić and the former most beautiful Serbian sister-in-law at the age of 41 looks like a real twenty-year-old. She recently appeared at the premiere of the film “Air”, which we will be able to see in Bishops in April 2023.

She appeared in Los Angeles in a fiery edition, together with her partner, the French producer Andre Lemaire, with whom she recently had a son, Cian. After giving birth, like any woman in a different state, she put on a few extra kilos, for which her fans criticized her. However, Adrijana simply did not want to speed up the weight loss process, but rather let everything go naturally and in its own way.

Now, in a long red dress by the famous fashion house “Dolce&Gabana” whose price is around 2,500 euros, Adrijana proudly showed off her curves. For the premiere of the aforementioned film, she completely opted for fiery red. In addition to the red dress, one of the most beautiful women had heels, purse, lipstick and even nails in the same color.

Also, on the red carpet, Adrijana did not hesitate to share delicious kisses with her better half in front of the camera, which the skillful eye of the paparazzi recorded. And not once, but more than once, until she took the smile off her face.

See more in the gallery:

(WORLD)

You may also like

GoMoWorld lands in Italy: how the eSIM works...

Call for an international investigation into the Nord...

Online financial scam: “OPEN AI Mali” and its...

Humza Yousaf is Scotland’s new first minister

The ÎCCJ gave the verdict in the trial...

Paris, march for the tenth day of strike...

The latest surveillance exposure of the school shooting...

Energy efficiency, the Energy Supervisor solution by WINDTRE...

«In America we have a hyper-sexualized society»- Corriere...

Police roll call and Prime Minister’s announcement

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy