Adriana Lima appeared in a fiery edition!

Brazilian beauty Adriana Lima, the former wife of the famous basketball player Marko Jarić and the former most beautiful Serbian sister-in-law at the age of 41 looks like a real twenty-year-old. She recently appeared at the premiere of the film “Air”, which we will be able to see in Bishops in April 2023.

She appeared in Los Angeles in a fiery edition, together with her partner, the French producer Andre Lemaire, with whom she recently had a son, Cian. After giving birth, like any woman in a different state, she put on a few extra kilos, for which her fans criticized her. However, Adrijana simply did not want to speed up the weight loss process, but rather let everything go naturally and in its own way.

Now, in a long red dress by the famous fashion house “Dolce&Gabana” whose price is around 2,500 euros, Adrijana proudly showed off her curves. For the premiere of the aforementioned film, she completely opted for fiery red. In addition to the red dress, one of the most beautiful women had heels, purse, lipstick and even nails in the same color.

Also, on the red carpet, Adrijana did not hesitate to share delicious kisses with her better half in front of the camera, which the skillful eye of the paparazzi recorded. And not once, but more than once, until she took the smile off her face.

