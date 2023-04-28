Home » Adriana Lima pushes a tire barefoot and exercises hard | Magazine
Adriana Lima pushes a tire barefoot and exercises hard | Magazine

Adriana Lima pushes a tire barefoot and exercises hard | Magazine

Here’s what a part of Adriana Lima’s hard workout looks like. Decided to stand in the way of malicious comments!

Source: Instagram/adrianalima/printscreen

An angel, “Victoria’s”, but also in every sense of the word, Adriana Lima, after giving birth (which is completely natural), put on a few extra kilos. And while some people blame her for neglecting her appearance, others believe that it is part of nature and that she will soon return to the “big door”.

Adriana is certainly not in a hurry to lose weight and has learned to accept her body as it is. However, in recent days, she has often been seen in active form, exercising hard and even pushing huge tractor tires on the streets of New York. As it turns out, that’s just one part of her training.

Lima was photographed in front of a gym in New York where she was trying to push and flip a big tire with a trainer as part of strength training. Otherwise, these tires can weigh over 80 kilograms, but the Brazilian beauty does not give up. She even pushed this “rubber giant” barefoot, wearing only socks.

Izvor: Profimedia/TheImageDirect.com/Byline

In addition to training on the street, Andrijana also works out very hard in the gym. Strength exercises are her faithful companion, and her desire to regain herself, her appearance and self-confidence can be seen in the video she recently published. Effort and sweat can be seen in every movement. Well, weights, sit-ups, ball, running – they are only part of it.

“Well, this is how she exercises!”, “She’s coming back stronger than ever”, “Come on Adriana!”, “I can’t believe they called this beautiful pregnant woman fat”, were just some of the comments.

Watch the video of Adriana Lima practicing:

Adriana Lima
Izvor: Tiktok/adrianalimatiktok

Izvor: Tiktok/adrianalimatiktok

