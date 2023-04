The Disciplinary Commission of the League Football Association (LFA) punished Spartan Martin Minčev for the red card in Wednesday’s league match with Pilsen (2:1) by banning him from starting in two matches. The Bulgarian striker will miss the domestic cup final against Slavia. Pilsen captain Lukáš Hejda was suspended for one game. The LFA announced this in a press release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook