KaderKarim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois are available again for Real Madrid to face UD Almería. While Luka Modrić is out, Eden Hazard and Daniel Ceballos are also back in the squad.

Three failures on matchday 32

MADRID. The failure list is halved. Real Madrid had to do without six professionals against FC Girona, on matchday 32 of the Primera División against UD Almería (Saturday, 6:30 p.m., in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and at DAZN) there are only three players not in coach Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Thibaut Courtois returned to training with the team on Friday after being absent during the week due to a gastrointestinal infection, so will be different in the match at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu david praises and Ferland Mendy included.

The two defenders are still recovering from their injuries and could return to the squad for the Copa del Rey final against CA Osasuna on 6 May. Also has to sit out Luka Modricwho due to injury is said to be questionable for the cup final and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City (9 May).

Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and daniel ceballos are for the home game against the table-15. the Primera División meanwhile ready for action again. The Frenchman and the Belgian sat out injured, while the Spaniard had to serve a yellow card suspension.

Real Madrid: Squad against Almeria at a glance

Tor: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez

Defense: Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militão, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rüdiger

Midfield: Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouamen, Daniel Ceballos

Attack: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema Marco Asensio, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz

Not there: Ferland Mendy (rehab after injury to sole muscle), David Alaba (rehab after calf injury), Luka Modrić (thigh)

