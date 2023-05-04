Home » Adriano Galante stars in our new Music + Talk
Adriano Galante stars in our new Music + Talk

And to celebrate it, what better than to present a Music and Talk twice: in video and in podcast from the series Music + Talk along with some of the artist’s new songs.

“A real joy” It is an intimate and very personal work in which we discover new faces of the artist whom we had known as Seward’s vocalist in recent years. And it is also the reason why he stars in this little special that consists of a video interview –which you can see below these lines– and a podcast from our series Music + Talkwhat You can already listen in this same link.

Taking advantage of the public presentation of his new songs in one of the nights dedicated to the record label Halley Records in Heliogabalus from Barcelona, ​​our editor-in-chief Joan S. Moon He has a relaxed chat with him in which he tells us about his beginnings in music, his concerns and those synergies with other creators that have always characterized his career.

