Advancements in Electronic Payment for Legal Services in Cuba

The Cuban Ministry of Justice has provided an update on the progress of the banking process for the payment of legal services. According to Olga Lidia Pérez Díaz, the general director of Notaries and Public Registries, electronic payment will be gradually implemented for notarial services, as well as in the Property and Commercial registries. This form of payment is already being used primarily on the Enzona platform.

The ministry plans to have digital payments functioning throughout the country by the end of October, with QR codes being used through the En Zona and Transfermóvil platforms. The goal is to promote safer, more reliable, and faster payment methods, although cash payment options will still be available for those who prefer it.

So far, QR codes have been created in 57 out of 294 notaries, four out of 17 commercial registries, and 37 out of 170 property registry offices. The Specialized Law Firms served by the Ministry have already charged for over 24 thousand services.

The announcement has sparked discussion on social media, with some users questioning the practicality of the digital payment system. One user pointed out that certain Civil Registries, like Alamar, do not accept the digital seal. Others emphasized that human intervention in the process can lead to complications and inconsistencies compared to what is presented on television.

The Ministry of Justice aims to streamline the payment process for legal services and enhance the overall efficiency and reliability of the banking system.

