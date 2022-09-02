KABUL – At least 18 dead and 23 wounded are the still provisional toll of an attack in Herat in which Imam Mujib Rahman Ansari, a prominent religious in the theocratic galaxy of the Taliban, was killed. The bomber “blew himself up while kissing his hand,” witnesses said. There are no claims yet.

The attack, yet another in a long series that is undermining the claim of the Taliban to have restored peace to the country with their seizure of power after the retreat of the West, took place in front of a mosque in the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan. Ansari’s death was confirmed by Herat police spokesman Mahmood Rasoli, according to whom the pro-Taliban cleric died along with some of his guards and civilians who approached the mosque for Friday prayers.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid, in a Tweet, expressed “strong condolences” for Ansari’s death and said his attackers will be punished.

Mujib Rahman Ansari had spoken forcefully in defense of the Taliban at a large gathering of thousands of scholars and elders organized by the group in late June, condemning anyone who opposed their administration.

The Taliban say they have improved security in the country since they took power about a year ago, but there have been several explosions in recent months, some of which have targeted mosques during prayers. The United Nations has expressed concern over the growing number of attacks and some explosions have been claimed by a local branch of the Islamic State.