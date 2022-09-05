Home /ilpiccolo/italia-mondo Afghanistan, kamikaze attack in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul: at least 25 dead, including two Moscow diplomats
Afghanistan, kamikaze attack in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul: at least 25 dead, including two Moscow diplomats

Afghanistan, kamikaze attack in front of the Russian embassy in Kabul: at least 25 dead, including two Moscow diplomats

At least 25, including two officials from the diplomatic headquarters, have died in the suicide attack that this morning in Kabul targeted the Russian embassy. The reports Tass citing Al Jazeera. While another Russian agency, Ria Novosti, citing its own hospital sources, speaks of “at least 10 deaths”. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirms that among the victims there are two employees of the embassy in the Afghan capital. “Two of our colleagues died in the attack on our embassy – the ministry said, as reported by the agency Dpa – There are also victims among Afghan citizens “

* Updating

