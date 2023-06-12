Stop the search for the missing girl in Florence [VIDEO]

breaking latest news – It will be in the next few hours closed the Provincial Plan for Missing Persons. This was decided during the meeting of the control room convened in the Prefecture in Florence for the search for the little girl who disappeared on Saturday, Kataleya Mia Alvarez. At the table, the results of the activities arranged yesterday and carried out by the firefighters and the teams of volunteers from the municipal civil protection and the metropolitan city were analysed.

In this regard, the Fire Brigade carried out patrol activities in the vicinity of the Mugnone stream, the Arno river and the Cascine Park with divers, SA teams (remotely piloted aircraft system) and ground teams, also with the help of dog units . Also important was the contribution of the 225 civil protection volunteers who directed their activities near the place of disappearance up to Via Pistoiese. Research activities that have given negative results.

Prosecutor opens file for kidnapping

Kidnapping for the purpose of extortion. This is the title of the crime with which the file was opened by the Florence prosecutor’s office regarding the disappearance of Kata. This is a crime falling within the competence of the district anti-mafia directorate and for this reason it has been assigned to two magistrates. According to the investigative findings, the kidnapping is the most accredited hypothesis at the moment. In the afternoon, the prosecutor heard the mother of the child and a friend of hers.

According to what has been learned, initially the file would have been opened for the hypothesis of the crime of abandonment of a minor and subsequently it would have been changed to kidnapping. “We have no news compared to yesterday – explained General Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the carabinieri of Florence – The reconstruction with the little girl playing in the courtyard and then between 3 and 3.15 pm was lost sight of”.

“The mother and others started looking for her and then when they lost hope of finding her, at 8pm they went to the Santa Maria Novella carabinieri station and as they filed the complaint immediately, the Prefecture immediately launched the missing persons plan”.

Mother in hospital after ingesting bleach

Kata’s mother was transported to the hospital. There donna25 years old, allegedly ingested a small amount of bleach and is not life threatening. Around the Astor hotel, where the woman lives and from where the five-year-old girl disappeared on Saturday, some occupants staged a brief demonstration.

The father attempted to take his own life

Il padre by Kataleya Mia Chicllo Alvarez and detained in the Florentine prison of Sollicciano for property crime and theft. Yesterday, after learning of the disappearance of the child, he attempted suicide swallowing detergent and during the night he would have attempted to commit suicide by trying to strangle himself with a thread. In the afternoon he was transferred to the hospital, where he remained until this morning before returning to the prison. The news was confirmed by sources close to the investigation.

The father of the child, very agitated and, guarded by the prison police, would also have attempted suicide during the night in the hospital, trying to strangle himself with a cable

© Eugenio Giani Facebook photo Cataleya Alvarez

The mother in Procura

He’s been coming for over an hour heard by magistratesas a person informed about the facts, of the Florence prosecutor’s office the mother of little Kata

The Mythomaniac

“A friend of the mother received a phone call from someone who said the girl was with him. We believe he was a mythomaniac, he did not provide practical information and did not say why he would have kidnapped. We believe it is a false call but we We’re still working to locate the perpetrator.” This was stated by General Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the Carabinieri of Florence.

“We are trying to trace the person who made the call.” About the name given to the carabinieri by the mother of the child, General Vitagliano specifies: “The mother, making a common sense assessment, assumed the disappearance of the daughter connected to quarrels that occurred within the structure, but did not give us a precise name”. I want “to specify – he adds – that there were no requests for money or of an extortionate nature”.

178 civil protection volunteers in the field

Since yesterday, at 21 the Civil Protection of the Municipality of Florence has employed 75 teams of volunteers with the task of searching the streets indicated by the carabinieri for the search for Kata. Within an hour yesterday, more than a hundred volunteers had already responded. A total of 178 were employed, in addition to nine technicians from the Civil Protection Service.