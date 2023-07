A huge bonfire to reduce guitars, drums and speakers to ashes. Any medium that can create music, or with which to listen to it, has burned down in Herat, Afghanistan, because the Taliban who rule the country have decided that songs and melodies are immoral.

Indeed, more precisely, “the promotion of music leads to moral corruption and playing deceives young people,” he explained Aziz al-Rahman al-Muhajirprovincial head of the ministry for the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice.

