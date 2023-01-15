Home World Afghanistan, uccisa in casa former deputy Mursal Nabizada
The former Afghan deputy Mursaal Nabizada was assassinated, together with her bodyguard, yesterday evening at her home in Kabul, in an attack launched by armed men in which the politician’s brother was also injured.

Nabizada, 32, originally from Nangarhar province, was elected in 2018 to represent Kabul and remained in office until the Taliban took over, and was among the few female MPs left in the country after August 2021. she was a member of the parliamentary defense committee and worked at a private non-governmental group, the Institute for Human Resources Development and Research.

In recent months she had appeared on a TV program with her face covered, talking about her work for a non-governmental organization. Recently, the Taliban banned women from working for NGOs. “A strong, outspoken woman who represented what she believed in, even in the face of danger. Although she was offered the chance to leave Afghanistan, she chose to stay and fight for her people,” former MP Mariam Solaimankhil wrote on Twitter.

The police chief, who broke the news, said investigations were ongoing and did not respond to questions about possible motives. So far no one has claimed responsibility for the murder.

