African plague in Modriča | Info

The first case of African swine fever in the municipality of Modriča was confirmed in the town of Vranjak, it was said today at the session of the municipal headquarters for emergency situations.

The disease was confirmed in one pig, which was immediately euthanized, and in the next 24 hours, the same will be done with the other five animals in this family household, which will then be buried in the prescribed manner.

The mayor of Modriča municipality, Jovica Radulović, who is also the commander of the Staff, said that they have informed the republic’s veterinary inspector and the line ministry about it.

He stated that he expects that the area of ​​Vranjak will be declared infected, and a circle of 10 kilometers as an area with potential infection.

Radulović said that at the headquarters meeting, it was concluded that members of Civil Protection, communal police and inspection services should urgently take measures to control the infection and that, in cooperation with the Police Station in Modriča, additional measures should be implemented to prevent the illegal trade in live pigs and pork.

“Pig breeders in Modriča must be informed about the infection, protection measures and the consequences if the measures are not respected,” pointed out Radulović.

