As the suspense of the HBO series The Last of Us grows, the streaming numbers of the songs that appear in the series also increase. The positive impact caused since its debut reflects not only in the cinematographic market, but also in the world of music and audio. Searches for tracks related to the episodes on Spotify surpassed by 4,800% those carried out in the previous week worldwide.

Last Sunday (28), after the release of the incredible third episode, there was an increase of more than 4,800% in streams of ‘Long Long Time’, by singer Linda Ronstadt.

The series adapted from a video game has aroused many theories and curiosities among fans about the upcoming episodes, which can be followed on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max.

Like this: Like Loading… Related