First Financial News, JD Logistics recently released its third quarter results for 2022. The financial report shows that in the third quarter of 2022, JD Logistics will merge with Debon for the first time, and its revenue will reach 35.77 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.9%. This income includes the external income generated by Debon from July 26, 2022 to September 30, 2022, with a total amount of 5.8 billion yuan. The adjusted non-IFRS net profit was 450 million yuan, compared with a loss of 567 million yuan in the same period last year. The loss during the period was 149 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 85.9%. Jingdong said in its financial report that the increase in revenue in the third quarter was driven by a 6.6% increase in revenue from integrated supply chain customers and a 102.8% increase in revenue from other customers. In terms of expenditure, in the third quarter of this year, the salary and welfare expenditure of JD Logistics’ front-line employees reached 11.2 billion yuan, mainly due to the increase in the number of employees involved in providing services. In addition, R&D expenditure in the third quarter reached 790 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.6%. Although the performance in the third quarter was good, the stock price performance of JD Logistics was not optimistic. On May 28 last year, JD Logistics was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As of last Friday’s close, JD Logistics’ share price was HK$14.5, a drop of 64% from the issue price of HK$40.36.