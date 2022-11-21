Home World After the merger with Debon, the first financial report of JD Logistics’ third-quarter employee compensation reached 11.2 billion yuan|Hong Kong stock topic
World

After the merger with Debon, the first financial report of JD Logistics’ third-quarter employee compensation reached 11.2 billion yuan|Hong Kong stock topic

by admin
After the merger with Debon, the first financial report of JD Logistics’ third-quarter employee compensation reached 11.2 billion yuan|Hong Kong stock topic

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-21 10:23:38

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

First Financial News, JD Logistics recently released its third quarter results for 2022. The financial report shows that in the third quarter of 2022, JD Logistics will merge with Debon for the first time, and its revenue will reach 35.77 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.9%. This income includes the external income generated by Debon from July 26, 2022 to September 30, 2022, with a total amount of 5.8 billion yuan. In terms of expenditure, in the third quarter of this year, the salary and welfare expenditure of JD Logistics’ front-line employees reached 11.2 billion yuan, mainly due to the increase in the number of employees involved in providing services.

The first financial report after the merger with Debon

First Financial News, JD Logistics recently released its third quarter results for 2022. The financial report shows that in the third quarter of 2022, JD Logistics will merge with Debon for the first time, and its revenue will reach 35.77 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.9%. This income includes the external income generated by Debon from July 26, 2022 to September 30, 2022, with a total amount of 5.8 billion yuan. The adjusted non-IFRS net profit was 450 million yuan, compared with a loss of 567 million yuan in the same period last year. The loss during the period was 149 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 85.9%. Jingdong said in its financial report that the increase in revenue in the third quarter was driven by a 6.6% increase in revenue from integrated supply chain customers and a 102.8% increase in revenue from other customers. In terms of expenditure, in the third quarter of this year, the salary and welfare expenditure of JD Logistics’ front-line employees reached 11.2 billion yuan, mainly due to the increase in the number of employees involved in providing services. In addition, R&D expenditure in the third quarter reached 790 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.6%. Although the performance in the third quarter was good, the stock price performance of JD Logistics was not optimistic. On May 28 last year, JD Logistics was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As of last Friday’s close, JD Logistics’ share price was HK$14.5, a drop of 64% from the issue price of HK$40.36.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  From goods to information, the concept of delivery is underestimated - Annamaria Testa

You may also like

After the air raids in Syria and Iraq,...

Migrants, EU plan in 20 points. “27 needs...

Teenagers in Asti, Italy, send Pope farewell –...

Earthquake in Indonesia, in Jakarta: dozens of dead

During the World Cup, Changsha Strictly Cracks Down...

Fifa threatens yellow: 7 national teams abandon the...

Changes in the camping economic sector have raised...

Twitter after Musk: here are the VIPs who...

Helping sports communication and creating a feast of...

New Zealand, “Discrimination not to let 16 year...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy