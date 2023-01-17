LONDON. It’s another tremendous stain for Scotland Yard, who now swears tough fight against all his bad apples. Will it be enough? The latest story is the name David Carrick, 48, a former London police officer, who has recently completed his terrible admissions: at least 24 charges, which the former officer has acknowledged, including dozens for rape, harassment and ill-treatment. The same crimes he had previously been accused of too Wayne Couzenshis colleague from the Metropolitan Police, who then almost two years ago, declaring himself a policeman, kidnapped and killed 33-year-old Sarah Everard in London’s Clapham Common park.

These two shames of the famous police force of the British capital are more related than you think. Not only because both have also worked in the for years Westminster British Parliament and escorted political leaders and ministers. Carrick, of Stevenage (50km north of London), was first charged after the shock of Everard’s brutal murder and popular outrage over the subsequent arrest of Couzens. At that point, in October 2021, a woman dell’Hertfordshire she came forward and denounced Carrick for the first time, recounting the rape, the violence and the humiliation she suffered.

That brave woman, in turn, convinced others to come forward and report it Carrick, as has constantly happened in recent months. According to what emerged from the terrible testimonies, the former agent, after meeting them on dating apps such as Tinderfirst planned the psychological violence against the victims and then resulted in the physical one. Carrick, for months or years, threatened at least 12 unfortunate women with his service pistol, intimidating them citing his role as a law enforcement officer, and then enslaved them, beat them, raped them, locked them in closets, even urinated on them and many other shocking bestiality. All of which took place from 2003 to 2020, without the countenance or intervention of Scotland Yard. Nonetheless Carrick wasn’t exactly a shin of a saint: a turbulent past in the army, already in 2000 and 2001, as soon as he entered the police, he had been reported for harassment and threats against one of his ex-partners. But then the London police did not investigate and dropped the internal charges. A huge mistake, that of Scotland Yard, given the horrendous consequences of this negligence which occurred about twenty years ago.

In the outrage and dismay expressed by all political forces yesterday – by the prime minister Rishi Sunak to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan – the new commissioner of Scotland YardSir Mark Rowley, announced a cleanup of her body: “We have failed and let women down, we are appalled and disgusted. We apologize. But now we have to fix it.” So the status and past of all 45,000 Scotland Yard agents will be re-checked. Among these, 1633 cases of alleged allegations of sexual and domestic violence, for which at least 1071 police officers could be responsible in the last 10 years, will be reviewed through a sieve. Those still considered dangerous will be fired and eventually reported. Will it be enough for the Met Police to appear presentable and reliable in the eyes of Londoners, and especially women?