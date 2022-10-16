A 28-year-old Italian citizen, a foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed during a fight in the region of Donetsk. The beraking latest news reports that he learns the news from diplomatic sources, the 28 year old EP he joined the militias of Putin in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk. And he lived around the city of Rostov for some time. He was pro-Russian, close to the Italian community of Fort Ruscommunity that on its home page on social networks is defined as follows: “Information and support page for the resistance of the Russian peoples. News and documents on the empire’s war against Russia”.