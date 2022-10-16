Home World Agency sources: “An Italian foreign fighter killed, he fought with the Russian militias”
World

Agency sources: “An Italian foreign fighter killed, he fought with the Russian militias”

by admin
Agency sources: “An Italian foreign fighter killed, he fought with the Russian militias”

A 28-year-old Italian citizen, a foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed during a fight in the region of Donetsk. The beraking latest news reports that he learns the news from diplomatic sources, the 28 year old EP he joined the militias of Putin in the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk. And he lived around the city of Rostov for some time. He was pro-Russian, close to the Italian community of Fort Ruscommunity that on its home page on social networks is defined as follows: “Information and support page for the resistance of the Russian peoples. News and documents on the empire’s war against Russia”.

See also  US: Steve Bannon, Trump's former strategist, arrested

You may also like

UN: Haitian gang blockade is causing catastrophic hunger...

Schiff: “The Ukrainians decide on peace. I trust...

Why has the EU been slow to agree...

Moscow sends other ships to the Mediterranean to...

Sweden refuses to jointly investigate Nord Stream leak...

Germany, the “pax pragmatica” breaks out in the...

A fire broke out in a data center...

Gas, Brussels plan on Tuesday: winter risk without...

“People before profits”: in America the movement of...

Why didn’t Li Ruihuan applaud Xi Jinping at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy