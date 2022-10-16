Listen to the audio version of the article

It is not an SUV and it does not have an electric version. It seems almost impossible in 2022, where most of the novelties are represented by models with high wheels and with a version or proposed exclusively with electric powetrain. The renewed BMW 3 Series, on the other hand, best represents the medium-sized station wagon segment and focuses mainly, at least in Italy, on efficient diesel engines with light hybridization but with excellent performance in the face of low fuel consumption and emissions. And for this reason it is a candidate, once again, to have a leading role in the company fleets where the combination of diesel and family is always up to date, even in the midst of an energy transition and suv-mania. Serie 3 has brought targeted updates to the design of the front and rear but above all on board there is now the large curved display from which to manage the Operating System 8 multimedia system. Eight-speed Steptronic with paddles on the steering wheel and a new generation selector lever. Externally the slightly modified contours and the new double bars make the kidney grille more important than in the past but without exaggerations seen in the BMW home. Full LED headlights are standard while adaptive LED headlights are available as an option and can be recognized by the blue details inside their covers.

The 3 Series Sedan can be ordered in three plug-in hybrid variants and four Touring variants. In addition, four petrol engines and four four- or six-cylinder diesel engines are available for both the sedan and the Touring.

Tested in the Touring 320d version, when you get on board you are greeted by a deeply renewed interior, starting with the standard-fitted Curved Display consisting of a 12.3-inch screen behind the steering wheel and a 14.9 ”touch display in the center of the dashboard. The eight-speed Steptronic shift lever also has a new design, located in the control panel on the center console together with the Start / Stop button, iDrive Controller, Driving Experience Control buttons, parking brake and other functions of the vehicle. Automatic climate control with three-zone regulation is standard.

The climatic functions are managed by voice command or by touch via the control display. On the road the German wagon, powered by the 190 horsepower four-cylinder turbodiesel, conquers for the perfect balance between driving pleasure and the ability to grind thousands of kilometers every day. As tradition, the steering remains a reference and the space available does not make you regret an SUV. Prices starting from 45,550 euros for the sedan and 46,550 euros for the Touring, which exceed 55,000 for the tested version.

Plug-in versions start at over 54,000 euros for the 204-horsepower 320e sedan and jump over 68,000 euros for the 292-hp M Sport 330e Touring XDrive.