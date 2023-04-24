The number of booths exceeds 24,000, and the scale of offline exhibitions in the second phase of the Canton Fair hits a new high_Nanfang.com

Nanfang Daily News (Reporter/Bin Hongxia and Chen Xiaochang Daoli) “The current merchants are very picky, not only have high requirements for product quality, but also hope that the products have deeper creative design and artistic expression.” The 133rd Canton Fair On the first day of the opening of the second phase, in less than an hour, Ye Weilun, general manager of Guangzhou Miggs Technology Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Miggs”) welcomed no less than ten merchants.

The second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair was held from April 23rd to 27th. The themes of the exhibition were mainly consumer goods, gifts, and home decorations, with 18 exhibition areas. The scale of offline exhibitions reached a record high, with an exhibition area of ​​505,000 square meters and more than 24,000 booths. Compared with before the epidemic, the increase exceeded 20%.

“The new products brought by Miggs this time are mainly in outdoor, sports, toys and other categories.” Ye Weilun said, “It is obvious that companies have been fiercely competing in product quality and creative design in recent years.”

From winning by quality to winning by creativity, “Made in Guangdong” is striving for market share by continuously improving IP empowerment and innovative design.

At MINISO’s booth, Czech businessman David was carefully looking at product details, and he hoped to purchase well-known brand IP products. “Consumers now pay great attention to the extension of product connotation.” He said.

Liu Xiaobin, vice president and chief marketing officer of MINISO Group, said that the company currently cooperates with more than 80 world-renowned IPs such as Disney, Forbidden City Palace Culture, and China Aerospace, and plans to launch IPs such as Pokémon and Snoopy globally this year. Co-branded products. “Next, we will join hands with many world-class design schools to invest in the construction of four design centers in China, the United States, Japan and South Korea to enhance the competitiveness of products in terms of creativity and design.”

The reporter learned that the number and quality of exhibitors in the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair have both improved. There are more new and high-quality companies, and nearly 12,000 exhibitors, about 3,800 more than before the epidemic. There are more than 1,600 brand enterprises and enterprises that have won the titles of high-tech, specialized and special new giants, individual champions, national enterprise technology centers, AEO, and Chinese time-honored brands. Enterprises uploaded about 1.35 million exhibits on the online platform, including nearly 400,000 new products and nearly 250,000 green and low-carbon products.

The offline exhibition of the 133rd Canton Fair was held in three phases. This year, the second phase of the import exhibition was set up for the first time. A total of about 130 companies from 26 countries and regions participated in 13 exhibition areas including gifts, kitchen utensils, and household products. Turkey , India, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China 4 countries and regions participated in the exhibition.