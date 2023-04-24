World Earth Day Hangzhou holds themed publicity activities-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

World Earth Day Hangzhou held theme publicity activities

Hangzhou Daily News April 22 is the 54th Earth Day. In the past few days, focusing on “cherishing the earth, people and nature live in harmony”, a number of themed promotional activities have been held in various places in Hangzhou.

“We must strive to be practitioners and promoters of natural resource protection, and transform the concepts of respecting, conforming to and protecting nature into practical actions, not only on Earth Day, but also in our daily life. On the same day, at the activity site of Qingnan Village, Qingshanhu Street, Lin’an District, the relevant person in charge of the Hangzhou Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau issued a proposal.

“It used to be an abandoned mine, but now the mine pit and lime kiln have been transformed into a camping base, and the old mining area has attracted new business forms…” At the event site, Qingnan Village Party Committee Secretary and camp developer came on stage one after another, telling about the events staged on the shore of Qingshan Lake The story of mine improvement and ecological enrichment.

“By shutting down a number of high-energy consumption, low-cost and small scattered enterprises such as sand yards and brick factories in the Qingshan Lake reservoir area, and coordinating the relationship between space opening and resource protection, Qingshan Lake has become a favorite habitat for birds.” Qingshan Lake Wang Weiguo of the Administration Bureau has been engaged in resource protection work for many years. At present, he has photographed more than 190 species of birds in Qingshan Lake National Forest Park, and has become a loyal “guardian” of nature.

At the same time, at the Asian Games Youth Trailwalking Conference on the banks of the Qiantang River, posters of “Earth Day” spread the concept of “cherishing the earth, harmonious coexistence between man and nature” to the surrounding areas of the “Lotus Flower” Asian Games venues; Next to the ruins of Yijin City, experts in cultural relics and planning workers told the citizens the story of the development, utilization and development of the thousand-year-old city in the process of protection.