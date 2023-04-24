“Perhaps Lukaku’s injury was more serious than we thought. Now we need to have everyone”

The former Nerazzurri defender spoke today in the Sky Sport studios Joseph Bergomi he spoke about Romelu Lukaku’s performance today in Empoli: “When I heard Lukaku speak today I understood that perhaps the injury was more serious than we thought, we no longer saw him go deep and accelerate as he always did. Today he did some very good things, two goals and an assist for Lautaro. Inter are now traveling on a thin line, they can hit all the goals or not hit any. That’s why it’s essential that all the forwards are there and that rotations can be made.” .