Agent shoots and kills 17-year-old, accidents near Paris

Incidents this evening at Nanterreat the gates of Parisafter a policeman killed a 17-year-old boy driving a car. According to the police version, the officer fired while the young motorist was running over him with his car. In a video, widely circulated on social media, we see instead that the policeman who fired was not positioned in front of the vehicle but at the height of the left front door. In these images we see the officer aiming his weapon at the driver and shooting at point blank range as the vehicle drives off.

After the news broke, there have been clashes between young people and police. Vehicles and dumpsters were set on fire. Barricades have been erected, bus shelters destroyed and billboards burned. Nine people were arrested, hthe police reported. Two units of mobile forces, on the recommendation of the Ministry of the Interior, have been deployed in the departmental capital of Hauts-de-Seine. Two investigations have been opened.

