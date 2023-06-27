Home » Jean-Michel Aulas: “I see three, four teams above the lot” for the Women’s World Cup
Sports

Jean-Michel Aulas: “I see three, four teams above the lot” for the Women’s World Cup

by admin
Jean-Michel Aulas: “I see three, four teams above the lot” for the Women’s World Cup

Jean-Michel Aulas (member of the Comex of the FFF): “I am a double player in this World Cup, since I have the responsibility in France of leading the Blue delegation. On a general level, I think that this World Cup will translate what had already been the case in France, that is to say a very important development in terms of spectators, television viewers. This competition is going to be even more hotly contested, because there are more teams that can win and play a role, due to evolution.

And then for the French team, of course, the objective is to go a little beyond what we have done in recent competitions, with a new coach, Hervé Renard, and with a team that will have at heart to go to the final rounds, to try to defend the image of France, which, among the boys so far, has been very successful.

For me, I see three, four teams that are maybe above the lot. The United States as always, of course. Of course, also England, which has just finished the Euros (home victory in 2022) with a lot of certainty and a lot of ambition. I also see Brazil which has excellent players and which tries, as with the boys, to provide very technical women’s football. And then there will be France. Good, it is the croaking of the person in charge of the Federation which speaks. I see these four teams in the best places. There are always surprises, so it’s just a forecast. »

See also  New leader: "Now there are exactly five steps left" - Dortmund uses the great opportunity mercilessly

You may also like

Football is a fire in my heart_Guangming.com

Liverpool FC: Luis Diaz offers fans compensation –...

U21 European Championship: hosts Georgia create a sensation...

Catalans, Valencians and the Balearic Islands repeat in...

Coming soon here we go!Romano: Tottenham signed Madison...

BVB transfers 2023: Hammer return? – DerWesten.de

Wednesday’s gossip: Kane, Rice, Mbappe, De Gea, Lukaku,...

Bad for FC Bayern and BVB: Bundesliga clubs...

The Ashes 2023: England hope all-pace attack can...

Simone Fontecchio at the NBA Store in Milan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy