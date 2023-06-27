Jean-Michel Aulas: “I see three, four teams above the lot” for the Women’s World Cup

Jean-Michel Aulas (member of the Comex of the FFF): “I am a double player in this World Cup, since I have the responsibility in France of leading the Blue delegation. On a general level, I think that this World Cup will translate what had already been the case in France, that is to say a very important development in terms of spectators, television viewers. This competition is going to be even more hotly contested, because there are more teams that can win and play a role, due to evolution.

And then for the French team, of course, the objective is to go a little beyond what we have done in recent competitions, with a new coach, Hervé Renard, and with a team that will have at heart to go to the final rounds, to try to defend the image of France, which, among the boys so far, has been very successful.

For me, I see three, four teams that are maybe above the lot. The United States as always, of course. Of course, also England, which has just finished the Euros (home victory in 2022) with a lot of certainty and a lot of ambition. I also see Brazil which has excellent players and which tries, as with the boys, to provide very technical women’s football. And then there will be France. Good, it is the croaking of the person in charge of the Federation which speaks. I see these four teams in the best places. There are always surprises, so it’s just a forecast. »

