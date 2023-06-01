Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions

At least two people were injured in a night shelling by Ukrainian troops of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.
«Ten Iskander missiles over the Kiev region, all shot down»
The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down all the Iskander missiles – 10 in total – fired by the Russians against the Kiev region last night, the Kiev Army General Staff announced, as reported by Ukrinform. “Last night, the enemy again used missiles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system targeting civilian and critical infrastructure targets in the Kyiv region. Ten out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” reads the daily report on the latest developments in the conflict.
At least two people were injured in a night shelling by Ukrainian troops of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. This was stated by the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, quoted by the local media. “Ukrainian troops shelled the city for an hour. According to preliminary data, two people were injured. A man is in serious condition, with his upper limb amputated. The other is in medium severity,” Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Kiev, 3 dead in Russian bombing of the capital
Three people including two children were killed overnight in a Russian airstrike on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said. “Three people died and four others were injured in the Desnyansky district,” the city authorities wrote on Telegram.