Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions

7:47

«Ten Iskander missiles over the Kiev region, all shot down»

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down all the Iskander missiles – 10 in total – fired by the Russians against the Kiev region last night, the Kiev Army General Staff announced, as reported by Ukrinform. “Last night, the enemy again used missiles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system targeting civilian and critical infrastructure targets in the Kyiv region. Ten out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” reads the daily report on the latest developments in the conflict.