Home » Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions
World

Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions

by admin
Air attack on Kiev, alarm in seven regions

Europa

At least two people were injured in a night shelling by Ukrainian troops of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

(REUTERS)

  • «Ten Iskander missiles over the Kiev region, all shot down»

    The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down all the Iskander missiles – 10 in total – fired by the Russians against the Kiev region last night, the Kiev Army General Staff announced, as reported by Ukrinform. “Last night, the enemy again used missiles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system targeting civilian and critical infrastructure targets in the Kyiv region. Ten out of 10 missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” reads the daily report on the latest developments in the conflict.

  • Fly, 2 feriti per pump Kiev Belgorod Oblast

    At least two people were injured in a night shelling by Ukrainian troops of the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine. This was stated by the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, quoted by the local media. “Ukrainian troops shelled the city for an hour. According to preliminary data, two people were injured. A man is in serious condition, with his upper limb amputated. The other is in medium severity,” Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

  • Kiev, 3 dead in Russian bombing of the capital

    Three people including two children were killed overnight in a Russian airstrike on Kiev, the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said. “Three people died and four others were injured in the Desnyansky district,” the city authorities wrote on Telegram.

You may also like

Ivana Dudić in underwear on the red carpet...

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: Welcome more like-minded partners to...

The Argentine government has announced that it will...

EU COMMISSION €125m Italian scheme approved to support...

The US House passed a deal to avoid...

Hundreds of apartments damaged in mass attack in...

Ciudadanos dies in the centre, Sumar is born...

VIDEO Mourinho furious after Sevilla-Roma, meets Taylor and...

Turnstile se convierten en Everything-You-Knows

beat England and fly to the quarterfinals!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy