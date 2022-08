At least eight civilians were killed in the attack on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu by Somali terrorists from Al-Shabaab. This was announced by Somali security officer Mohamed Abdikadir. After some explosions there was a violent fire fight between the security forces and the jihadist terrorists. “We broke into the hotel and neutralized the terrorists who had taken refuge with hostages in one room. Most of the people were rescued,” the official added.