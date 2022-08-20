The second goal scored by Twente was not liked by the center forward

“Of course that’s not how you want to start the game. But I think personal mistakes were the cause of it all. Sure, Fiorentina play well in football, but we make too many mistakes. It’s a shame, because it’s not the beginning you expect for a date like this“, These are the words of the Twente forward, at the end of the match against Fiorentina, Van Wolsfwinkel to the microphones of ESPN.

The striker’s comment regarding the second goal scored by the team was very harsh, with the Dutch actually hit with a throw in defense: “We did it alone. They looked like kids on a school trip to Florence. It was really bad. I had the feeling that many players were impressed by the importance of the challenge and how some strange choices came from it …”

The second part of the game, however, gives Van Wolsfwinkel hope, who explains: “I think we should be happy with the second half afterwards. This just shows how we want and can play. We just have to extend what was shown in the second half of the race to next Thursday. We will also have the thrill of saying ‘we are playing against the great Fiorentina’“(Words reported by Twente Insite)

August 19, 2022

