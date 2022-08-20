Illustrious Mayor, regarding the video published by the newspaper “Il Foglio” I confirm that the quarrel that arose between me and a friend on the occasion of a convivial dinner in Frosinone, originates from an over-the-top joke. From this joke came a very aggressive reaction verbally. The people present at the dinner tried in every way to try to calm the spirits of both, unfortunately not succeeding immediately. The same Vladimir De Angelis has actively participated in this regard.

As can happen when an argument gets exasperated, even people who are witnessing a fight between two acquaintances can lose patience. Unfortunately, this was the case for Vladimiro, who, as can be seen from the video, addressed myself in a completely out of place.

In particular, I reacted harshly to the phrase “I buy you”, which although not constituting a concrete corrupt proposal in itself, led me to ask, with certainly excessive enthusiasm and inappropriate terms, to withdraw it immediately because I considered it harmful to my honor.

About Francesco De Angelisalso present at the evening, I confirm that there was no quarrel between us.

During the dinner on his part there was no request, the extract of the video shows my intent to remind everyone present of the fruitful relationship with Francesco, during the years of work in the Lazio Region, demonstrated by public documents that can confirm the loyal and correct cooperation between the two of us.

Finally, I regret that a private event, which, among other things, happened more than two months ago and clarified the next day with all the people present, is used for different purposes, precisely in the hours in which an electoral campaign opens. The episode certainly saw verbal and inappropriate excesses of which I apologize but which have nothing to do with aspects of a political nature and even less with my current role.

I cannot allow such exploitation to cast shadows on my work but above all on the honorability of the Mayor of Rome and the institution he represents. For this reason, this morning I made my post as Head of Cabinet available to the Mayor.

Albino Ruberti