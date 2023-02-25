Home World Alba Morena shares “Nadie” with Marcel Bagés and David Soler
Alba Morena shares “Nadie” with Marcel Bagés and David Soler

The singer, songwriter and producer from Salou, Alba Morenahas returned with “Nadie”, the first advance single from their new album in which they also participate Marcel Bages y David Soler. It is available on all streaming platforms.

“Nadie” is a non-conceptual and electronic pop single co-produced by David Soler y Marcel Bages. As for the lyrics, the artist from Salou presents a song about raw heartbreak, from a scathing perspective. According to the artist: “it’s a single that, from sarcasm and celebration, talks about a somewhat complex breakup. Out of the rage of the situation, the woman changes the boy’s contact name, putting him Nobody, and so on every time calls him, his name does not appear.

The song is also accompanied by a video clip in loop format, which can already be seen on YouTube. After his presentation at the Live Music Market of Victhis new project hits theaters: on March 3 in Barcelona (Upload) and on March 13 in Madrid (Sala El Sol).

First dates of Alba Morena: March 3 (Barcelona, ​​Sala Upload – Appetizer) and March 13 (Madrid, Sala El Sol – Appetizer)

