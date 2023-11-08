Aleksandar Dragović after the Red Star Leipzig match Sports

Aleksandar Dragović is not satisfied with his team’s performance in the match against Leipzig.

“I disagree! We could have lost 3:0 or 4:0 in the second half, if we could have scored that goal through Sherif for 1:1. but this was not goodDragović stressed.

Crvena zvezda must now fight with Young Boys for third place and go to Bern in the next round. However, if it plays out like this, there will be no points, thinks one of the best in Barak Bahar’s team.

“We only talk about us, but if we play like today we will still lose. We have to rise, if we want to take some points in the Champions League, we have to work harder, to improve, every player has to be 100 percent better.” he warned and continued with the analysis in which aspects Zvezda must be better:

“In everything, you could see the first half. That’s not how the Champions League can be played. We have to work hard, we deservedly lost if you ask me today.”

In the end, he underlined that the attempt to press the red and white team was unsuccessful.

“In the second half, we wanted to press, but we didn’t succeed, and we were lucky that we only lost 1:0. The first half for me is that we have to learn, but we’ve been talking for two months, but we haven’t learned anything“, he finished.

