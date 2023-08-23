Aleksandar Mitrović Saudi Arabia | Sport

Aleksandar Mitrović may soon change the team he just joined.

Aleksandar Mitrović arrived at Al Hilal with Neymar and Sergej Milinković-Savić, but he may not stay in that team. After the “war” with Fulham in the fight to go to Saudi Arabia, he definitely went to that country, but now there is a possibility that Romelu Lukaku will also come to Al Hilal, and that could also cause Miter’s transfer to another Saudi club. like Al Shabab or Al Itifaq, led by coach Steven Gerrard.

The sports radio station from Great Britain and Ireland, “talkSPORT” announced the sensational news, explaining that Chelsea want Lukaku to accept an invitation from Saudi Arabia after his transfer to Juventus apparently fell through.

“Al Hilal remained interested in signing Lukaku after a failed bid earlier this summer, but they recently brought in Mitrovic from Fulham. Because of this, the Saudis could change Mitrović’s final destination, and his final destination in Arabia could be determined later.“, that source also states.



While Mitrović gets to know his new teammates and coach, this announcement leaves room for more changes in Arabia, where European stars attracted by Arab millions have been arriving for weeks. Mitrović allegedly has an annual salary of 25 million euros, and how determined he was to move to Asia was also shown by the fact that he refused to train and play for Fulham until the club accepted the offer and let him move.

Where will they play in Saudi Arabia? The final decision will be made by the body that approves all transfers – the competent Ministry of Sports.

