Aleksandar Vučić on the massacre in Ribnikar | Info

President Vučić said that he could not understand how the killer boy managed to kill the security guard at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” primary school.

“When you enter the school, you have two doors, then stairs, he incredibly managed to hit the guard who was standing, sitting in front of him from the lower angle. Therefore, very hard hit, although the distance is a small 3 to 4 meters. Since I am with the best special forces in Serbia, they told me ‘Boss, some of us can’t do this even if we want to’. Then you look and don’t believe it, there were two little girls sitting there, that’s it distance between 9 and 11 meters, people, guess that…“, said Vučić and added:

“You see all that horror, the parents who can’t send them to school after that. Now you have to show the citizens of Serbia respect for the families of the victims, you have to show respect for that department, and at the same time these others want it to continue or most of the others want it continued and now you are constantly fighting how to do it. I also talked to the parents, people work, they struggle. And let me say, there was no peer violence against the boy. That is a lie, people are always looking for someone to blame for everything.”, Vucic said.

Vučić also commented on the fact that he did not inform the public that he had visited the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar”.

“Why should I? I thought it was distasteful and out of place. I left in the early hours of the morning, I thought I wouldn’t find anyone but the headmistress, I found a few teachers, I signed a book of mourning. Then I said something and now I will explain why some decisions were made. I understood the minority of parents, just as I understand the majority who would like the children to socialize, to go to school. I understood these others,” he said.

