There are only four steps left for Novak Djokovic to win the 23rd Grand Slam title and claim the right to be the best tennis player in history. However, in the third round of the French Open against the Spaniard Fokin, he found out that despite the three-set victory (7:6, 7:6, 6:2) it would still be a really tough road. And the spirited legend doesn’t always have it easy with the fans either, as she found out in the aforementioned duel with Fokina.

