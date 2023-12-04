Home » Trained at PSG, Tanguy Coulibaly signs for Montpellier (official)
Trained at PSG, Tanguy Coulibaly signs for Montpellier (official)

Trained at PSG, Tanguy Coulibaly signs for Montpellier (official)

As announced in our columns on Saturday, Tanguy Coulibaly, free of any contract, has signed up for Montpellier. The Hérault club formalized the arrival of the 22-year-old striker on Monday, without specifying the duration of the contract.

Coulibaly has been without a club since this summer after four seasons (2019-2023) in Stuttgart (Germany), where he played 75 matches (6 goals). Trained at PSG, he can play on one side of the attack or in the center. The striker should be in the Montpellier squad to play against Lens on Friday during the 15th day of the Championship.

“An additional option for our workforce”

Laurent Nicollin, president of Montpellier

13th in Ligue 1, Montpellier has chosen to anticipate the next transfer window (January 1-31) due to the cascade of injuries affecting its squad and in particular winger Arnaud Nordin, author of an excellent past season (9 goals).

“The fact that this arrival is happening now may come as a surprise. We were already following Tanguy during the summer transfer window, it couldn’t happen and, last week, his agent came back to us. It’s an additional option for our workforce,” notes president Laurent Nicollin.

