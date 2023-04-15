The clip from Aleksandra Bursać’s performance went viral, as she received a huge tip in just a few minutes.

Source: Tiktok/milicaradmanovac/Screenshot

Aleksandra is in the club of entertainers who are most in demand at private parties, and she also regularly performs in clubs and discotheques. A clip appeared on TikTok that went viral at the speed of light, because it caught everyone’s attention tip in her hands, which she received for just one song, that is, for just a few minutes.

She sang the song “Oči, oči” by Suzana Jovanović, and after a few moments, she didn’t know what to do with the bills, in various currencies. On social networks, support came to her in the comments where they told her that she deserves more, that she is a queen and that this is how it should be done.

Watch the popular clip:

Aleksandra Bursać Bakšish Source: Tiktok/milicaradmanovac

