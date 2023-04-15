Status: 04/14/2023 3:46 p.m

Eight months ago, Elisabeth Seitz became European Champion on the uneven bars in Munich. On Saturday she is again in the European Championship final in Antalya/Turkey. It is still drawing on the great success of the previous year.

Light wind and 23, 24 degrees. The weather is fine for Elisabeth Seitz, even if she ultimately has to perform in the dark hall. Antalya, the 2023 European Championship location, is not at the top of the 29-year-old’s vacation list. Instead, she would be on top of the podium herself on Saturday (from 12:30 p.m. in the SWR live stream) after the final on the uneven bars. In any case, she wants to reach for a medal.

Seitz goes to her flagship device as the defending champion. In August 2022, she surprisingly won gold on the uneven bars at the European Championships in Munich. The culmination of her long career so far. She has been on the national team since 2009, and the Stuttgart native has been one of the world‘s best gymnasts for more than a decade. Thanks to her great experience and thanks to the long-awaited title, she manages well to dampen her own expectations. “I have the title after so many years in the national team. I fought for it for many years, last time I was able to be at the top for the first time.”

It was the first major title on the international stage, even though Seitz had already celebrated great success with the bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships in Doha. Not to mention their 23 German championship titles. She has remained true to her image as a “competition sow”. In Antalya, too, the Stuttgart native converted the pressure into positive energy in qualifying. “There’s actually more composure this year.” Nevertheless, Seitz is certain “that there will be enough excitement before the finale.” It’s always like that with her.

Seitz is her “Senior President” in a young team – successful World Cup qualification

At 29, Seitz is the grande dame of the German team. “I already noticed at the World Cup last year that I’m the oldest,” she reports. Eleven years lay between her and her next-oldest teammate, Emma Malewski, who became European champion on the balance beam at the 2022 European Championships, but failed to qualify in Antalya. Seitz is pleased that this time, in addition to the “chicks”, Sarah Voss (23) is a slightly older colleague. So you can “take the younger ones with you together” and sometimes stand by to give advice. But despite her great experience, she doesn’t want to stand out “as a team leader”. Everyone can always ask anything.

For Seitz & Co., the European Championships in Antalya are a stopover on the Olympic trip to Paris 2024. The German gymnasts succeeded in qualifying for the World Championships in Antwerp in October this week. Ninth place went to the quintet of national coach Gerben Wiersma.

Paris 2024 should be Seitz’ fourth Olympic Games

In autumn in Antwerp, Elisabeth Seitz will then compete for her fourth Olympic appearance. “Paris plays a huge role. That’s actually the goal, I want to be there,” enthuses Seitz and adds: “But above all I want to be there with a team, and that’s why we still have enough until the World Championships in Antwerp do.” The first goal was achieved with the World Cup qualification, but the focus will soon be on qualifying for the Olympics with the young team.

But now there is another test for the most experienced German gymnast. On Saturday, Elisabeth Seitz can once again reach for the title with the composure she has gained. She doesn’t think of a medal when she goes to the device. “For me, that’s the wrong approach. I think about my exercise. And everything I do right in the exercise leads to placement,” the defending champion clarified. Concentration, focus, step by step.

