Home World Ales Bialiatski, who is the Belarusian who won the Nobel Peace Prize
World

Ales Bialiatski, who is the Belarusian who won the Nobel Peace Prize

by admin
Ales Bialiatski, who is the Belarusian who won the Nobel Peace Prize

Ales Bialiatski, Nobel Peace Prize 2022, along with the Russians of Memorial and the Ukrainians of the Center for Civil Liberties in Kiev, is a historic human rights activist in Belarus, in prison since 2020 when he took part with thousands of Belarusians at demonstrations against the rigged elections by the authoritarian Lukashenko government.

Bialitski, 60, is the founder of the Viasna (“Spring”) Human Rights Center, which was born in 1996 in response to Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown on street protests.

“He has dedicated his life to promoting democracy and peaceful development in his country. Despite enormous personal difficulties, Bialiatski has not yielded an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus,” the committee said. Nobel prize.

Bialitski was arrested and jailed for the first time in 2011 on charges of tax evasion which he has always denied. He was arrested again in 2020 following massive protests over what the opposition claimed were rigged elections in Belarus that kept Lukashenko in power.

Detained without trial

“Despite enormous personal difficulties, Bialiatski has not given in an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus,” the committee said.

Since the mid-1980s, Bialiatski has been one of the animators of the movement for political rights and freedoms in Belarus, he has conducted several non-violent and non-partisan campaigns to support a vibrant civil society, which has always been committed against the death penalty and for the release of political prisoners. In response, “government authorities have repeatedly tried to silence”, the Committee writes. “He was incarcerated from 2011 to 2014. Following large-scale demonstrations against the regime in 2020, he was arrested again. He is still detained without trial.”

See also  Afghanistan, US military leaders: "We expect more rocket or car bomb attacks"

You may also like

2022 Nobel Peace Prize to Bialiatski and the...

Norway restricts Russian fishing boats from entering its...

Two Russians flee by boat to Alaska so...

The well-known Guoxiang online platform released a report...

“Irreparable damage” to the moais of Easter Island

Europe’s largest natural gas field is about to...

Fire on Easter Island: the flames threaten the...

Russia-Ukraine Situation Progress: Putin Included Zaporozhye Nuclear Power...

Fang Wei: What can the world do when...

Pakistan: Terrorism puts Chinese infrastructure plans at risk

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy