The last thing a member of the British royal family wants to do is talk to tabloid reporters. But this time, driven by desperation, King Charles III’s brother Andrew made sure that the causes were shed light: the denied inheritance of his mother Elizabeth III. KING Carlo, in fact, does not seem to intend to share with his brothers Andrea and Edoardo and with his sister Anna the fortune that the deceased queen bequeathed him. A treasure that amounts to 670 million pounds, almost 800 million euros.

Harry and Meghan against grandfather Carlo (III): “At Frogmore your grandchildren were safe and you evicted them” Emanuela Minucci 03 March 2023



Queen Elizabeth had no alternative

But how did this injustice that divides Queen Elizabeth’s children come about? It seems that the sovereign, leaving all of her property to her eldest son Charles, had no alternative. First of all because in large families capital tends not to be dispersed among several heirs, it is the successor to the throne who must dispose of the entire estate. The other reason is that according to a law passed in 1993 with the government of John Major, if all the properties of a sovereign pass to whoever inherits the throne, no inheritance taxes are paid. A rather strong reason therefore, to pass all the money to the sole heir (the English taxman demands 40% for bequests exceeding 325,000 pounds). It would be up to those who inherit to ensure that part of the assets also go to other close relatives, perhaps in the form of a property donation. Perhaps it is for this reason that the King recently evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore cottage to offer the estate (as compensation?) to the Sussexes.

No royals attended the christening of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Emanuela Minucci 08 March 2023



Yes from Harry and Meghan

Even the telenovela of the Sussexes’ presence at the coronation seems to be coming to an end. Today the “Daily Mail” revealed that the dukes of Sussex “will be there” and at Buckingham Palace (where preparations have already begun) they take their presence as certain. Also in practical terms, of course: from seats to meals, they have already been counted among the selected guests who will attend the coronation of the new sovereign on May 6th. Harry last saw his father in September 2022, on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, but now the time seems ripe to find new balances, especially in light of recent events. Charles III has not vetoed the fact that his nephews Archie and Lilibet are referred to with the titles of “prince” and “princess” and this is a soothing gesture that should not be underestimated: perhaps things are not going well between the king and the second son then as bad as one could imagine.