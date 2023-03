It seems Scoot Henderson’s season with the G League Ignite is over.

The Ignite are now out of the playoff race and Henderson is believed to have already shown enough of his reporting ahead of the NBA Draft.

Henderson is expected to be drafted in second or third overall.

In 19 G League games, Henderson averaged 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 30.7 minutes.