The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation delivers the official program that will take place before and during the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’, with accordion players, accordion players, composers, versers in first place , cashiers, guacharaqueros and members of the Piloneras groups.

The activities begin on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 in the morning with the Fortieth National Forum on Vallenato Folklore to be held at the Popular University of Cesar, Miguel Vicente Arroyo auditorium, Hurtado headquarters.

In the same way, at 5:00 in the afternoon the Life and Work of Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ will be held in the Plaza Alfonso López.

For Saturday, April 22 from 3:00 in the afternoon, the Willys Parranderos Jeep Parade is planned, which starts from the Vallenata Legend Park ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’, making a tour of various streets of Valledupar.

On Sunday, April 23, from 8:30 in the morning, the Children’s Painting contest, ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’, will take place at the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center.

That same day, starting at 4:00 in the afternoon, the Children’s and Youth Piloneras Parade will take place, which begins at the Glorieta Los Músicos and ends at the Loperena National School.

THE ACCORDIONS BEGIN TO SOUND

The contests in the categories of Children’s Accordion, Minor Accordion and Youth Accordion, begin on Tuesday, April 25 at the La Pedregosa Recreation Center from 8:00 in the morning; like the Amateur Accordion contest in the Parque de los Algarrobillos.

The other contests begin on April 26 and 27. The schedule sets the date, time and place of the competitions.

The great novelty of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival is that the finals of the Children’s Accordion and Minor Accordion contests will be held at the La Pedregosa Recreation Center and Youth Accordion and Children’s Piqueria at the Unicentro Shopping Center.

OPENING

The opening ceremony of the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, is scheduled for April 27 at 6:00 p.m. in Plaza Alfonso López.

Two hours before, the Parade of Piloneras Mayores will begin, starting from the Los Músicos roundabout and ending at the Hotel Sicarare. At the end of their presentation, the groups will go to the Alfonso López square.

MUSICAL SHOWS

This year, well in advance, the list of artists whose shows will take place on April 28, 29 and 30, in the most appropriate and comfortable setting in Valledupar, the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’, has been presented.

Friday April 28. Christian Nodal, Poncho Zuleta, Iván Villazón, Jean Carlos Centeno and Rafa Pérez.

Saturday April 29. Carlos Vives, Ana del Castillo and Peter Manjarrés.

Sunday April 30. Maluma, Elder Dayan, Mono Zabaleta and Diego Daza. Buy your ticket at @tuboleta

The president of the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, scored. “This program contains the various activities that will be carried out to give the greatest importance to the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez. I extend the invitation to everyone to join this party, mainly to the contestants who are the raw material to continue fulfilling the objective set out since 1968”.

