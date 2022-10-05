Behind the dark glasses you can see the sad look, the same cut of eyes as his sister Alessia. As he returns home, in the Colli Albani district, David Piperno, the brother of the travel blogger arrested in Iran, struggles to speak: “We are going through difficult hours, we are anxious”. On 2 October, 23-year-old David also heard Alessia’s words in tears on his father’s phone: “They arrested me, help me”.