Alexandra Stan suffers from an incurable disease

Alexandra Stan recently revealed that she suffers from an incurable disease that forces her to follow a medical treatment and a strict food diet. The artist suffers from an autoimmune disease that favors the accumulation of kilograms, in short Hashimoto’s thyroiditis.

“We are 10 kilos extra when I came back from America. I was sick with the gland and was totally out of order. I have autoimmune Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, but I’ve been managing to keep it under control lately. I don’t consume gluten, dairy, sugar, soy, alcohol, nothing more. Coffee also less, only one in the morning, before I drank 3-4 coffees a day. However, I believe that the drug is the basis. It is very risky to rely only on diet. I take Euthyrox 50 mg, that’s what I took from the beginning, I don’t stop it because I don’t want to risk it”, revealed the artist to Click!.

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, leading to a decrease in the amount of hormones produced by it. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis occurs when the immune system begins to attack the thyroid gland.

