Tennis Terra Wortmann Open: A. Bublik against J.-L. Struff – live ticker – round of 16 – 2023
Tennis Terra Wortmann Open: A. Bublik against J.-L. Struff – live ticker – round of 16 – 2023

14:08

Advantage Struff?

The two players have faced each other three times in recent years. Jan-Lennard Struff always had the better end on his side. The Warsteiner only lost one set against today’s opponent. However, the two players have not met on grass so far.

13:44

start is delayed

Because the Italian duel between Sonego and Sinner on Center Court is pretty much at eye level, the start for Struff and Bublik is delayed by at least another half hour. The two will certainly not be able to enter the square before 2:15 p.m.

13:32

favorite topping

However, Jan-Lennard Struff is not facing an easy task. With Alexander Bublik he has a specialist on grass ahead of him today. The powerful Kazakh feels particularly comfortable on the green surface. He showed that, among other things, in his first round match when he shot Borna Coric out of the tournament. With 6: 3 and 6: 1 he dismantled the Croatian. Among other things, Bublik recorded 15 aces. So Struff will be warned about the quality of his opponent.

13:12

A new try

Jan-Lennard Struff is perhaps playing the best season of his career. The big highlight was certainly the final at the Masters in Madrid, but otherwise Struffi can be quite satisfied. The only thing missing from Warsteiner is his first title on the tour. In Stuttgart he was close again with another final, but had to settle for second place again. Now the next attempt is to follow in Halle!

12:47

See also  Serie A, all the shirts from the 2022 2023 season

Welcome!

Good day and hello to the ATP tournament in Halle! The traditional grass tournament in East Westphalia has the round of 16 ready this Thursday. Among other things, Jan-Lennard Struff is fighting to make it into the round of eight. Here the 33-year-old has to deal with Alexander Bublik. The game is scheduled to start around 1:45 p.m.

