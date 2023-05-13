Home » Alison Goldfrapp is the queen of the track in “The Love Invention”
World

Alison Goldfrapp is the queen of the track in “The Love Invention”

by admin
Alison Goldfrapp is the queen of the track in “The Love Invention”

“The Love Invention” is the work of Alison Goldfrapp as a pop author, a dazzling showcase of her musical maturity, as well as her relentless curiosity for the new. From the infectious drive of recent single “Love Invention,” to the tantalizing electro of “NeverStop,” and the acid-tinged house of “So Hard So Hot,” the new album is a sonic odyssey ripe for exploration. All released tracks have been embellished with a video directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland (Big Active), artfully bringing the album’s kaleidoscopic sounds into visual space, bringing a hypnotic effect to the artist’s new universe.

The album has been produced and co-written by Alison, and features collaborations with artists such as Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens) y Toby Scott (Gossip, Annie). About the new material, the interpreter comments: “The influences for this album came from a love of dance music, electronic pop, synth pop and Italo disco. I wanted to make something that had warmth, euphoria and energy. It also has humor … I hope people can have a lot of fun listening and moving with this album.”

See also  Hungary supports EU sanctions against Russia, Putin loses an important ally | Ukraine | Prime Minister Orban of Hungary | Ukrainian refugees

You may also like

novak Đoković sleeve | Sport

Croatian clubs receive millions Sport

Corriere dello Sport: “Cagliari-Palermo, the probable formations”

Gds: “Palermo, swimming pool in the ball: «But...

Šarunas Jasikevičius says that the fight turned the...

Weather forecast until the end of May |...

Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the final tonight: singers,...

Israel-Gaza, tension remains high – beraking latest news

Viki Miljković is enjoying Turkey | Fun

“The Pope could ask Kiev to stop the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy