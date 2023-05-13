Alison Goldfrapp is the queen of the track in “The Love Invention”

“The Love Invention” is the work of Alison Goldfrapp as a pop author, a dazzling showcase of her musical maturity, as well as her relentless curiosity for the new. From the infectious drive of recent single “Love Invention,” to the tantalizing electro of “NeverStop,” and the acid-tinged house of “So Hard So Hot,” the new album is a sonic odyssey ripe for exploration. All released tracks have been embellished with a video directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland (Big Active), artfully bringing the album’s kaleidoscopic sounds into visual space, bringing a hypnotic effect to the artist’s new universe.