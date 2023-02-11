This Friday it comes out “boycott”the new EP of Alizz. Five songs are the ones that make up this new project, two of which (“Que pasa nen” and “Todo está bien”) were released in recent months and have already become new hits billed by the Catalan interpreter.

Alizzz comments: “I decided to make this EP because I was at a somewhat radical point and I wanted to break with everything, both artistically and personally. The idea of ​​breaking with the way of writing, the structures of the songs, the themes seemed interesting to me, trying to use another type of language to do something new, which, after all, is what always catches my attention: do things that sound fresh at all levels.”

The goal of this “boycott” It was clear: “I wanted to separate myself from the pop structures that I had been doing previously, such as in “Everything is fine”, which is a progressive rock song, or in “Los mejores”, which has a very long tail with acoustic guitars. Boycott in some way everything I could think of, including myself.”

These new songs, along with those already known from their debut album “There has to be something else”, will present them on four dates in the cities of Barcelona, ​​Granada, Málaha and Madrid. In addition, he has confirmed his participation in numerous festivals during the summer, including SanSan, Spring Festival, BigSound and Río Babel. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

We commented on his debut in the magazine: “‘There has to be something more’ it is an album without folds. In each of her tracks, Alizzz talks what she seems to be talking about, simply, directly and frankly. In his modesty, Alizzz’s compositions work as well in their verses as in their choruses. And no one expects another voice to add flourishes to their lyrics, because neither do the songs ask for it, nor would it be understood so well in another way”.