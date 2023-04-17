all football accidents

by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

Crashes with powerful cars, often in the heart of the city, behind the wheel famous footballers. Ciro Immobile’s accident in the center of Rome is only the latest in a long list involving players: like that of Gianluigi Lentini,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Come Immobile. From Lentini to Totti, from Zebina to Neymar: all the players’ injuries appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».