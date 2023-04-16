all incoming accounts

Leaving today earnings season of the first quarter of the United States, with the giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock e Citigroup to open the calendar of quarterly of Wall Street. Over the next few weeks, many other listed companies will release the results, providing an in-depth analysis of their economic performance and financial health. Wall Street’s quarterly calendar is divided into four sessions, usually starting a few weeks after the last month of a financial quarter (December, March, June, and September), with quarterly seasons falling in January, April, July, and October.

Company presentations during these sessions are important for investors, as they provide a clear picture of the company’s performance and future potential. This information can be used to make informed decisions about investment strategies. In addition, the financial results of publicly traded companies have a significant impact on financial markets and on the economy as a whole.

Some analysts are forecasting a 6.8% decline in quarterly earnings of companies listed on the S&P 500, which would be the second consecutive decline and the largest since the second quarter of 2020, sending signs of a recession. After last month’s turmoil in the banking sector, financial media and investors have their eyes on Wall Street’s quarterly calendar to understand the impact on the markets. Listed below are the upcoming events for the quarterly reports of some important companies listed on the stock exchange. This way, you can know all the accounts coming during the Wall Street earnings season.

Wall Street quarterly calendar from April 14th to April 21st

Society EPS Q1 Expected EPS EPS Q1 2022 Useful date JPMorgan $4,10 $3,41 $2,63 14/04/2023 Wells Fargo $1,23 $1,15 $0,88$ 14/04/2023 BlackRock $7,93 $7,71 $9,52 14/04/2023 Citigroup $1,86 $1,66 $2,02 14/04/2023 Charles Schwab $0,93 $0,77 17/04/2023 Bank Of America $0,82 $0,80 18/04/2023 Bank Of New York Mellon $1,14 $0,86 18/04/2023 Goldman Sachs $8,55 $10,76 18/04/2023 Intuitive Surgical $1,19 $1,13 18/04/2023 NOT A WORD $2,51 $2,67 18/04/2023 Lockheed Martin $6,12 $6,44 18/04/2023 Netflix $2,88 $3,53 18/04/2023 IBM $1,26 $1,40 19/04/2023 Morgan Stanley $1,76 $2,06 19/04/2023 American Express $2,66 $2,73 20/04/2023 AT&T $0,58 $0,77 20/04/2023 Blackstone $1,02 $1,55 20/04/2023 Philip Morris $1,35 $1,56 20/04/2023 Union Pacific $2,60 $2,57 20/04/2023

Wall Street quarterly calendar from April 24th to April 28th

Society EPS Q1 Expected EPS EPS Q1 2022 Useful date Coca-Cola(KO) $0,65 $0,64 24/04/2023 Microsoft $2,22 $2,22 25/04/2023 Alphabet(Google) $1,05 $1,23 25/04/2023 Visa $1,97 $1,79 25/04/2023 Pepsi $1,37 $1,29 25/04/2023 McDonald’s $2,28 $2,28 25/04/2023 Texas Instruments $1,76 $2,35 25/04/2023 HSBC $1,30 $0,70 25/04/2023 General Electric $0,13 $0,24 25/04/2023 UBS $0,54 $0,61 25/04/2023 General Motors $1,53 $2,09 25/04/2023 Meta Platforms $1,97 $2,72 26/04/2023 Boeing Company ($0,79) ($2,75) 26/04/2023 Amazon $0,20 $0,21 27/04/2023 Eli Lilly $1,68 $2,62 27/04/2023 Mastercard $2,71 $2,76 27/04/2023 Merck & Company $1,42 $2,14 27/04/2023 Intel ($0,16) $0,87 27/04/2023 Caterpillar $3,74 $2,88 27/04/2023 Exxon Mobil $2,65 $2,07 28/04/2023 Chevron $3,34 $3,36 28/04/2023

