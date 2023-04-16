all incoming accounts

Leaving today earnings season of the first quarter of the United States, with the giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock e Citigroup to open the calendar of quarterly of Wall Street. Over the next few weeks, many other listed companies will release the results, providing an in-depth analysis of their economic performance and financial health. Wall Street’s quarterly calendar is divided into four sessions, usually starting a few weeks after the last month of a financial quarter (December, March, June, and September), with quarterly seasons falling in January, April, July, and October.
Company presentations during these sessions are important for investors, as they provide a clear picture of the company’s performance and future potential. This information can be used to make informed decisions about investment strategies. In addition, the financial results of publicly traded companies have a significant impact on financial markets and on the economy as a whole.
Some analysts are forecasting a 6.8% decline in quarterly earnings of companies listed on the S&P 500, which would be the second consecutive decline and the largest since the second quarter of 2020, sending signs of a recession. After last month’s turmoil in the banking sector, financial media and investors have their eyes on Wall Street’s quarterly calendar to understand the impact on the markets. Listed below are the upcoming events for the quarterly reports of some important companies listed on the stock exchange. This way, you can know all the accounts coming during the Wall Street earnings season.
Wall Street quarterly calendar from April 14th to April 21st
|Society
|EPS Q1
|Expected EPS
|EPS Q1 2022
|Useful date
|JPMorgan
|$4,10
|$3,41
|$2,63
|14/04/2023
|Wells Fargo
|$1,23
|$1,15
|$0,88$
|14/04/2023
|BlackRock
|$7,93
|$7,71
|$9,52
|14/04/2023
|Citigroup
|$1,86
|$1,66
|$2,02
|14/04/2023
|Charles Schwab
|$0,93
|$0,77
|17/04/2023
|Bank Of America
|$0,82
|$0,80
|18/04/2023
|Bank Of New York Mellon
|$1,14
|$0,86
|18/04/2023
|Goldman Sachs
|$8,55
|$10,76
|18/04/2023
|Intuitive Surgical
|$1,19
|$1,13
|18/04/2023
|NOT A WORD
|$2,51
|$2,67
|18/04/2023
|Lockheed Martin
|$6,12
|$6,44
|18/04/2023
|Netflix
|$2,88
|$3,53
|18/04/2023
|IBM
|$1,26
|$1,40
|19/04/2023
|Morgan Stanley
|$1,76
|$2,06
|19/04/2023
|American Express
|$2,66
|$2,73
|20/04/2023
|AT&T
|$0,58
|$0,77
|20/04/2023
|Blackstone
|$1,02
|$1,55
|20/04/2023
|Philip Morris
|$1,35
|$1,56
|20/04/2023
|Union Pacific
|$2,60
|$2,57
|20/04/2023
*updated 04/14/2023
Wall Street quarterly calendar from April 24th to April 28th
|Society
|EPS Q1
|Expected EPS
|EPS Q1 2022
|Useful date
|Coca-Cola(KO)
|$0,65
|$0,64
|24/04/2023
|Microsoft
|$2,22
|$2,22
|25/04/2023
|Alphabet(Google)
|$1,05
|$1,23
|25/04/2023
|Visa
|$1,97
|$1,79
|25/04/2023
|Pepsi
|$1,37
|$1,29
|25/04/2023
|McDonald’s
|$2,28
|$2,28
|25/04/2023
|Texas Instruments
|$1,76
|$2,35
|25/04/2023
|HSBC
|$1,30
|$0,70
|25/04/2023
|General Electric
|$0,13
|$0,24
|25/04/2023
|UBS
|$0,54
|$0,61
|25/04/2023
|General Motors
|$1,53
|$2,09
|25/04/2023
|Meta Platforms
|$1,97
|$2,72
|26/04/2023
|Boeing Company
|($0,79)
|($2,75)
|26/04/2023
|Amazon
|$0,20
|$0,21
|27/04/2023
|Eli Lilly
|$1,68
|$2,62
|27/04/2023
|Mastercard
|$2,71
|$2,76
|27/04/2023
|Merck & Company
|$1,42
|$2,14
|27/04/2023
|Intel
|($0,16)
|$0,87
|27/04/2023
|Caterpillar
|$3,74
|$2,88
|27/04/2023
|Exxon Mobil
|$2,65
|$2,07
|28/04/2023
|Chevron
|$3,34
|$3,36
|28/04/2023
*updated 04/14/2023