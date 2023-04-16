Home » all incoming accounts
all incoming accounts

all incoming accounts

Leaving today earnings season of the first quarter of the United States, with the giants JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock e Citigroup to open the calendar of quarterly of Wall Street. Over the next few weeks, many other listed companies will release the results, providing an in-depth analysis of their economic performance and financial health. Wall Street’s quarterly calendar is divided into four sessions, usually starting a few weeks after the last month of a financial quarter (December, March, June, and September), with quarterly seasons falling in January, April, July, and October.

Company presentations during these sessions are important for investors, as they provide a clear picture of the company’s performance and future potential. This information can be used to make informed decisions about investment strategies. In addition, the financial results of publicly traded companies have a significant impact on financial markets and on the economy as a whole.

Some analysts are forecasting a 6.8% decline in quarterly earnings of companies listed on the S&P 500, which would be the second consecutive decline and the largest since the second quarter of 2020, sending signs of a recession. After last month’s turmoil in the banking sector, financial media and investors have their eyes on Wall Street’s quarterly calendar to understand the impact on the markets. Listed below are the upcoming events for the quarterly reports of some important companies listed on the stock exchange. This way, you can know all the accounts coming during the Wall Street earnings season.

Wall Street quarterly calendar from April 14th to April 21st

Society EPS Q1 Expected EPS EPS Q1 2022 Useful date
JPMorgan $4,10 $3,41 $2,63 14/04/2023
Wells Fargo $1,23 $1,15 $0,88$ 14/04/2023
BlackRock $7,93 $7,71 $9,52 14/04/2023
Citigroup $1,86 $1,66 $2,02 14/04/2023
Charles Schwab $0,93 $0,77 17/04/2023
Bank Of America $0,82 $0,80 18/04/2023
Bank Of New York Mellon $1,14 $0,86 18/04/2023
Goldman Sachs $8,55 $10,76 18/04/2023
Intuitive Surgical $1,19 $1,13 18/04/2023
NOT A WORD $2,51 $2,67 18/04/2023
Lockheed Martin $6,12 $6,44 18/04/2023
Netflix $2,88 $3,53 18/04/2023
IBM $1,26 $1,40 19/04/2023
Morgan Stanley $1,76 $2,06 19/04/2023
American Express $2,66 $2,73 20/04/2023
AT&T $0,58 $0,77 20/04/2023
Blackstone $1,02 $1,55 20/04/2023
Philip Morris $1,35 $1,56 20/04/2023
Union Pacific $2,60 $2,57 20/04/2023

*updated 04/14/2023

Wall Street quarterly calendar from April 24th to April 28th

Society EPS Q1 Expected EPS EPS Q1 2022 Useful date
Coca-Cola(KO) $0,65 $0,64 24/04/2023
Microsoft $2,22 $2,22 25/04/2023
Alphabet(Google) $1,05 $1,23 25/04/2023
Visa $1,97 $1,79 25/04/2023
Pepsi $1,37 $1,29 25/04/2023
McDonald’s $2,28 $2,28 25/04/2023
Texas Instruments $1,76 $2,35 25/04/2023
HSBC $1,30 $0,70 25/04/2023
General Electric $0,13 $0,24 25/04/2023
UBS $0,54 $0,61 25/04/2023
General Motors $1,53 $2,09 25/04/2023
Meta Platforms $1,97 $2,72 26/04/2023
Boeing Company ($0,79) ($2,75) 26/04/2023
Amazon $0,20 $0,21 27/04/2023
Eli Lilly $1,68 $2,62 27/04/2023
Mastercard $2,71 $2,76 27/04/2023
Merck & Company $1,42 $2,14 27/04/2023
Intel ($0,16) $0,87 27/04/2023
Caterpillar $3,74 $2,88 27/04/2023
Exxon Mobil $2,65 $2,07 28/04/2023
Chevron $3,34 $3,36 28/04/2023

*updated 04/14/2023

