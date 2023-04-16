He tried to fool the police with a fake ID

Authorities in Neiva confirmed the capture of a man who, after leading a fight, identified himself with a false ID.

The man tried to deceive the uniformed officers by identifying himself with another citizenship card at the time of being requested by the police. However, he was discovered by the agents and left in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, identified as Rubén Darío González Córdoba, 42 years old, was captured by the uniformed officers while he was involved in a fight on public roads. When his identity document was required, he provided an identification number and a fictitious name, which alerted the police.

After taking him to the facilities of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section, the uniformed officers determined that the man had a valid arrest warrant for the crime of qualified theft, for which he had to serve a 6-year prison sentence.

It may interest you: He broke the windows of the house to the mother-in-law in Garzón, Huila

The captured man also has a record as accused of crimes such as personal injury, illegal possession of firearms and qualified and aggravated robbery.

The captured was left at the disposal of the competent authority in order to comply with the sentence imposed. The Neiva Police continue to carry out plans in the city to combat crime and guarantee the safety of citizens.

They recover motorcycles

In other events, the authorities this week managed to recover two motorcycles: The first red Auteco Pulsar NS 200 motorcycle, which was stolen in the city of Bogotá, presented re-recorded identification systems and false license plates (DFT- 71F), recovered in the vicinity of commune 8 of the city.

The second white Yamaha FZ 16 brand motorcycle also had re-engraved identification systems and no plates, which was recovered in the vicinity of the children’s park.