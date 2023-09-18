all offers for purchases with an operator

The iPhone 15 They’ve been official for a week. Pre-orders at the Apple Store, Amazon and elsewhere have been open since Friday, and for some models in Cupertino they have received enough requests to extend delivery times until October. Whether the virtual “crowd” was determined by the effect of falling prices compared to last year, by USB-C, by titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro or even by the reduced number of units in Apple’s warehouses, the fact is that for some models and memory configurations in a few hours the queue formed.

However, the number of possibilities for those who want to order one increases. In the last few hours the Italian operators which like every year give the opportunity to buy an iPhone 15 in installments, a formula appreciated by those who do not want to spend certain amounts in a single solution and prefer to combine the expense for the iPhone with the cost of the telephone plan in a single monthly instalment. So let’s see them proposals from TIM, Vodafone, WindTre, Iliad and Fastweb Mobile for the purchase of a “standard” iPhone 15 or an iPhone 15 Pro.

USE: the individual operators will each move at their own pace on the plans for the purchase in installments of one of the new iPhone 15s. So we will start from the first available offers and we will update the article as the offers become official.

TIM

iPhone 15 128 GB

€1,009.90 single solution €33/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 256 GB

€1,139.90 single solution €38/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 512 GB

€1,389.90 single solution €46/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB

€1,159.90 single solution €38/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB

€1,289.90 single solution €43/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB

€1,539.90 single solution €51/month for 30 months, no down payment

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB

€1,269.90 single solution €42/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB

€1,399.90 single solution €46/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB

€1,649.90 single solution €55/month for 30 months, no down payment

iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB

€1,899.90 single solution €63/month for 30 months, no down payment

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB

€1,519.90 single solution €50/month for 30 months, no down payment

iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB

€1,769.90 single solution €59/month for 30 months, no advance payment

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB

€2,019.90 single solution €67/month for 30 months, no advance payment.

LINK TIM IPHONE 15/15 PLUS

LINK TIM IPHONE 15 PRO/15 PRO MAX

Use: TIM’s installment plans (through TIMFin, with 0% APR and zero down payment) are for TIM customers who maintain a mobile line for 24 months or who own a fixed line. Debit financing installments on credit or debit cards enabled for online purchases.

ILIAD

iPhone 15 128 GB

€979 single solution in 12 months: €81.58 per month in 20 months: €48.95 per month

iPhone 15 256 GB

€1,109 single solution in 12 months: €92.42 per month in 20 months: €55.45 per month

iPhone 15 512 GB

€1,359 single solution in 12 months: €113.25 per month in 20 months: €67.95 per month

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB

€1,129 single solution in 12 months: €94.08 per month in 20 months: €56.45 per month

iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB

€1,299 single solution in 12 months: €108.25 per month in 20 months: €64.95 per month

iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB

iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB

€1,239 single solution in 12 months: €103.25 per month in 20 months: €61.95 per month

iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB

€1,369 single solution in 12 months: €114.08 per month in 20 months: €68.45 per month

iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB

€1,619 single solution in 12 months: €134.92 per month in 20 months: €80.95 per month

iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB

€1,869 single solution in 12 months: €155.75 per month in 20 months: €93.45 per month

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB

€1,489 single solution in 12 months: €124.08 per month in 20 months: €74.45 per month

iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB

€1,739 single solution in 12 months: €144.92 per month in 20 months: €86.95 per month

iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB

€1,989 single solution in 12 months: €165.75 per month in 20 months: €99.45 per month

LINK ILIAD IPHONE 15 E PLUS

LINK ILIAD IPHONE 15 PRO E PRO MAX

Use: all installments proposed by Iliad are with Younited Pay financing. Available the classic financing, with the repayment plans listed above, or with device renewal: the monthly installment in this case is lower and at the end of 12 or 20 months you can choose whether to keep the device (if you keep it you continue with the same amount of installments for another 4 or 5 months) or return the device and have the new model. In both cases the financing is interest-free.

FASTWEB MOBILE

iPhone 15 128 GB

from €46.95/month for 20 months

iPhone 15 256 GB

from €53.45/month for 20 months

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB

from €54.40/month for 20 months

iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB

from €60.85/month for 20 months

iPhone 15 Pro 128GB

from €59.30/month for 20 months

iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB

from €65.80/month for 20 months

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB

from €71.70/month for 20 months.

LINK FASTWEB

WINDTRE

At the time of writing, WindTre has only anticipated the offers available for the purchase of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in installments. There are not many details, but for completeness we report what the operator communicates:

iPhone 15 128 GB

advance of 129.99 euros by credit card + 24.99€/month

iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB

advance of 139.99 euros by credit card + 29.99€/month

iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB

advance payment of 249.99 euros by credit card + 24.99€/month

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB

advance payment of €369.99 by credit card + €34.99/month.

We will add the details and all purchasing options when the operator makes them public.

LINK WINDTRE

Use: the examples above are with the Protect Unlimited 5G plan (unlimited minutes + 50 abroad, 200 SMS and unlimited gigabytes, theft protection and call center without waiting included). There are zero down payment solutions.

ALL IPHONE 15S ARE ALSO ON AMAZON

As well as on the Apple Store online and in physical stores, the new iPhones they can also be purchased on Amazon. Below you will find all the links and prices in detail, here are the list prices:

iPhone 15

128 GB: 979 euro

256 GB: 1.109 euro

512 GB: 1.359 euro

iPhone 15 Plus

128 GB: 1.129 euro

256 GB: 1.259 euro

512 GB: 1.509 euro

iPhone 15 Pro

128 GB: 1.239 euro

256 GB: 1.369 euro

512 GB: 1.619 euro

1 TB: 1.869 euro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

256 GB: 1.489 euro

512 GB: 1.739 euro

1 TB: 1.989 euro.

Use: Amazon also offers more convenient purchasing opportunities than single payment. In fact, some customers can purchase products, including iPhone 15, with the Amazon rate payment (so there is no intermediary), in 5 or more installments without interest or financial charges.

(updated September 18, 2023, 1.20 pm)

