Home » All the finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest are known | Fun
World

All the finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest are known | Fun

by admin
All the finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest are known | Fun

After the second semi-final tonight in Liverpool, all the participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final are known.

Izvor: Shutterrstock

On Saturday, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia, Slovenia and the “big five” will go to the grand final. Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany and Italy, which will be joined by Ukraine in the final this year.

Tonight, 10 of the 16 participating countries made it to the finals, which will take place on May 13.

The last 10 finalists are Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia.

Serbia has already secured a place in the final because Luke Black performed with the song “Samo mi se spava” in the first semi-final, on May 9, in which representatives from 15 countries competed.

Apart from Serbia, Moldova, Croatia, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden and Norway won a place in the final after the first semi-final night.


Izvor: YouTube/Eurovision Song Contest

See also  Blockparty Arganzuela closes poster with Toundra at the head

You may also like

The painted Serbian school in Kosovska Kamenica Info

Twitter, Musk: new CEO found, she’s a woman...

In Cefalù the personal exhibition of Eugenia Affronti...

40-second monitoring exposure of the Taichung subway accident:...

Russia fines Google for LGBT videos: what happened

The singer tore her dress at the Eurovision...

Artificial intelligence, the stakes of Brussels: facial recognition...

goals from Cabral, Diouf and Amdouni

Basel beat Fiorentina, and West Ham beat AZ...

Fantastic adventure GLYT arrives on Xbox in July

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy