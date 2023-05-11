All the finalists of the Eurovision Song Contest are known | Fun

After the second semi-final tonight in Liverpool, all the participants of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final are known.

Izvor: Shutterrstock

On Saturday, Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia, Slovenia and the “big five” will go to the grand final. Spain, France, Great Britain, Germany and Italy, which will be joined by Ukraine in the final this year.

Tonight, 10 of the 16 participating countries made it to the finals, which will take place on May 13.

The last 10 finalists are Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Austria, Lithuania, Poland, Australia, Armenia and Slovenia.

Serbia has already secured a place in the final because Luke Black performed with the song “Samo mi se spava” in the first semi-final, on May 9, in which representatives from 15 countries competed.

Apart from Serbia, Moldova, Croatia, Switzerland, Finland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden and Norway won a place in the final after the first semi-final night.